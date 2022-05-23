Veterans’ Memorial Highway reopens for the season
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Veterans’ Memorial Highway in Northern New York is officially open.
The long and winding road opened over the weekend.
It takes about 12 minutes to drive up the scenic spot in Wilmington, New York.
The seasonal highway was dedicated by Gov. Franklin Delano Roosevelt back in 1929 and opened in 1936.
Roosevelt wanted to make sure that nothing could stop anyone from enjoying the view of the Adirondacks.
