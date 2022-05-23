Veterans’ Memorial Highway reopens for the season

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Veterans’ Memorial Highway in Northern New York is officially open.

The long and winding road opened over the weekend.

It takes about 12 minutes to drive up the scenic spot in Wilmington, New York.

The seasonal highway was dedicated by Gov. Franklin Delano Roosevelt back in 1929 and opened in 1936.

Roosevelt wanted to make sure that nothing could stop anyone from enjoying the view of the Adirondacks.

The Veterans’ Memorial Highway is open! This long & winding road holds scenic views around each bend, making it an experience you must check off your bucket list. Posted by Whiteface on Friday, May 20, 2022

