VT Army National Guard soldier and UVM student being remembered after drowning

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An update on that tragic drowning at the Bolton Potholes Saturday. Officials at the University of Vermont confirm that the victim, 21-year old Cody Surprise was a UVM student set to graduate next May. Rescue officials and Vermont State Police say Surprise drowned after jumping into the water and didn’t come back up. His body was recovered from the water about two hours later.

Surprise was also a member of the Vermont Army National Guard. They released this statement, “The entire Vermont National Guard is devastated to learn of the loss of Sgt. Cody Surprise yesterday. Surprise recently returned from a deployment to the Horn of Africa with Charlie Troop of the Vermont Army National Guard out of Lyndonville.” The Guard statement continued, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Surprise family. We are here to support Soldiers, family, and friends seeking support through this painful and difficult time.”

