Vt. Cannabis Control Board issues more retail cultivation licenses

Three more retail cultivation licenses have been issued by the Vermont Cannabis Control Board.
Three more retail cultivation licenses have been issued by the Vermont Cannabis Control Board. - File photo(MGN Online / Pexels)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Three more retail cultivation licenses have been issued by the Vermont Cannabis Control Board.

Close to 200 cultivations licenses have been submitted so far. The board began approving them last week.

Of the four that have now been approved, all are considered “social equity” applicants. That means people who have been adversely affected by cannabis prohibition.

“They have been torn from their communities, they have been incarcerated, and really putting them at the forefront of the market. Trying to correct some of those harms or at least mitigate some of the harms that were caused by cannabis prohibition,” said James Pepper, the chair of the Cannabis Control Board.

On the retail side, 22 applications have been pre-qualified out of 104 total.

However, official retail proposals will not be accepted until Sept. 1st, which is exactly one month before retail cannabis is scheduled to be legalized in Vermont.

Related Story:

Vt. Cannabis Control Board issues 1st retail marijuana cultivation license

