Vt. first responders warn of cold, fast, high water following drowning

First responders are cautioning the public about the dangers of swimming holes after a drowning in Bolton on Saturday.
By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders are cautioning the public about the dangers of swimming holes after a drowning in Bolton on Saturday.

Cody Surprise, a UVM junior and National Guard member, died this weekend while swimming at the Bolton Potholes.

Colchester Technical Rescue helped recover Surprise’s body and they say this time of year it is very dangerous to swim. The water is very cold and high because of snowmelt and recent rains.

“It’s also aerated; it’s foamy. So if a person happens to jump into a pool that happens to be highly aerated, the water doesn’t carry the same buoyancy with the victim or the person swimming as it would normally if there wasn’t as much aeration in there, and it’s more difficult for the victim or the person swimming to stay afloat once they get into the water,” Colchester Technical Rescue Chief Mike Cannon explained.

Cannon says later in the summer when the water is warmer and lower, there are some safe places to swim, but swimmers always need to keep an eye on the weather and conditions.

