VTel says television outage could take days to fix

VTel's live TV service is down and the company says it could take days before people have it...
- File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - If VTelevision customers are watching TV tonight, it’s because they’re streaming it.

VTelevision is available to VTel customers with GigE fiber-optic service.

According to the company’s website, a Saturday email alerted customers to an outage affecting DVR service that then expanded to affect live TV.

Now, VTel is saying several hard drives went down and it could take days before people get TV service back again.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

