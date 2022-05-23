Advertisement

WCAX News team honored with regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The WCAX News team is being honored with a number of regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, and we’d like to congratulate our winners!

Our Darren Perron won in the news documentary category for “Battle over Burn Pits.”

Ike Bendavid was recognized for investigative reporting in “Rental rip-off: Exposing sham listings.”

And Scott Fleishman was awarded for excellence in writing with “Pandemic Pressers: Governor Scott marks 100th episode.”

Congratulations, everyone!

