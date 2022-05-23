BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a sunny and cool start to the work week, temperatures get back on track heading through the next several days. Skies will be partly to mostly clear through Tuesday morning, with a chilly start on the way, as temperatures begin in the low to mid 40s. Look for plenty of sunshine through the day, and high temperatures will warm back up to seasonable norms through the afternoon, topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday is looking good as well. We’ll see a few more clouds, but should still get in on a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will thicken up on Thursday ahead of our next weather system, with a chance of showers by the end of the day.

Plan on rain showers for Thursday night and into Friday. Skies will be cloudy for the end of the work week with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 70s. Forecast models are still uncertain on the ending of the rain heading into the weekend. Right now we have some lingering showers in the forecast for Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs to start the weekend will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday is looking better for the Vermont City Marathon. Skies are expected to be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures will be warming back up into the low 80s for early next week.

