BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! That steamy, stormy weather that we had over the weekend is now out of here. Today will be a much more comfortable and tranquil day. Temperatures will come up a little shy of normal (normal high for Burlington is now 71°), but comfortably so. It will also be much less humid.

As a large, slow-moving area of high pressure continues to move into the northeast from the Midwest, the weather will stay very nice for much of the rest of this last full week of May. Each day will get a few degrees warmer than the one before it, but there are no more 80s or 90s in our near future.

The next chance for showers will come Thursday night into Friday as a frontal system moves in from the west. There could also be some thunderstorms.

Right now, it looks like that active weather at the end of the week will move out in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The “unofficial start of the summer season” is looking good at this point.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of this delightful stretch of weather this week! -Gary

