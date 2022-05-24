Advertisement

AP sources: Biden to sign executive order on policing

AP sources: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on policing on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s killing.
By MIKE BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The order would require federal law enforcement to review and revise policies on use of force, and it would restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police. In addition, the order would encourage limitations on chokeholds and no-knock warrants by attaching strings to federal funding.

The people who described the order spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of any public announcement. Biden is expected to sign the order alongside relatives of Floyd, whose killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests.

The order reflects a less extensive approach than Biden originally wanted because Congress was unable to agree on legislation that would have increased oversight of law enforcement. It is the result of months of negotiations among White House officials, civil rights groups and police organizations.

The administration began working on executive action after bipartisan talks to pass police reform legislation in Congress stalled last year.

“We know full well that an executive order cannot address America’s policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we’ve got to do everything we can,” said a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

