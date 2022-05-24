Bennington to hold final May Job Fest

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - May Job Fest in Bennington will have dozens of employers looking to hire Tuesday.

The event is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the lawn at Deer Park.

This is the third and final hiring event being put on by the Vermont Department of Labor this month.

Last week, the job fest was in Middlebury with employers like Porter Medical Center, Danforth Pewter, Dairy Farmers of America and Casella.

