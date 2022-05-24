Catching up with John Becker

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - College basketball has one of the longest offseasons of any sport, a long and winding road from the Final Four in early April to tipoff of the following season more than seven months later. On Monday, we caught up with UVM head coach John Becker to discuss what is shaping up to be one of the busiest offseasons in recent memory.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.