Departing Burlington tenants leave discarded items on city property

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With many leases expiring June 1, hundreds of tenants in Burlington are preparing to move. Many leave old furniture on their property for others-- and eventually trash haulers-- to take.

But in one Burlington neighborhood, dozens of pieces of furniture and other items were discarded on city property and they’re not happy about it.

On Hyde Street in the Old North End lies a greenspace owned by the city. Tuesday, dozens of mattresses, couches and other household items covered the lot as hundreds prepare to move out.

“I’ve seen a few items dumped from time to time here but never to the extent of the event we saw today,” said Bill Ward, the director of permitting and inspections in Burlington.

Ward says his team was working at Tuesday’s spring move out project on Buell Street, an annual event that includes UVM, Champlain College, DPW and other organizations to allow a swap of items and eventually a cleanup. That’s when they got the call that there was dumping near Hyde Street.

Ward says that’s illegal.

“It’s a fine punishable by a ticket or, depending on the size, there could be a criminal charge as well,” Ward said.

But Ward says it’s hard to know which households exactly did the dumping of more than 50 items.

Now, the cleanup is costing the city money. He says it will cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars to pay the haulers and the recycling plant to dispose of it all.

“To taxpayers it means some of our budget will go to disposing of these items and it also costs staff time where we could be doing much more productive things,” Ward said.

Some say there were so many items they thought it was a yard sale.

“That whole section was loaded with stuff and there was a lot of people gathered around and cars parked in the middle of the road pretty much to look at the stuff, so it was just a big mess,” said Trevor Rickart who works on the street.

But not everyone is happy to see the items go. Many say it’s a way for community members to help one another.

“It wasn’t really trash, it was furniture. It was good stuff that anyone could use. The city should leave it there for a couple of weeks so these poor people could come by and take it,” said Wally, a neighbor.

“I just think about the colllege students, they put stuff out there. They say it’s all trash but it’s not all trash,” said Bill Rylant, a neighbor.

Other neighbors say they liked the way it brought the neighborhood together.

“It’s a sign of a strong community when you have people leave their gently used goods out for people who may need it more,” said Andrew Lebowitz, a neighbor.

