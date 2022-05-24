Advertisement

Highgate woman killed in I-89 crash, man arrested for DUI

A woman is dead after her car flipped on I-89 in Georgia. Police say another man involved got picked up on a DUI.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is dead after her car flipped on I-89 in Georgia. Police say another man involved got picked up on a DUI.

State Police say it happened Monday night around 6:15 p.m.

Police say 66-year-old Lindsay Benoit was in the passing lane behind 52-year-old Michael Spear when she drifted, sideswiped Spear’s car, hit a tree, and flipped.

Benoit died, and Spear wasn’t hurt. Officers are still investigating what happened.

Police say when they got there, they then suspected Spear was driving drunk.

He’ll be in court Friday for DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a possible shootout in Burlington’s City Hall Park.
Man shot in head during Burlington shootout, businesses damaged
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue.
Guard soldier, UVM student remembered following drowning
Derek Bristol
Troopers injured during St. Johnsbury arrest
Jason Roberts
Father pleads not guilty to murder of daughter
A sugarhouse caught fire Saturday evening in Lowell.
Sugarhouse catches fire after lightning storm

Latest News

May Job Fest in Bennington will have dozens of employers looking to hire Tuesday.
Bennington to hold final May Job Fest
May Job Fest in Bennington will have dozens of employers looking to hire Tuesday.
Bennington to hold final May Job Fest
Fire crews battle flames at the Pleasant View Motel
Police investigate White River Junction motel fire
A fire at a southern Vermont motel is being investigated.
Police investigate White River Junction motel fire
A bear looks for food in a St. Albans neighborhood
Franklin County neighborhood dealing with bears