Highgate woman killed in I-89 crash, man arrested for DUI

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is dead after her car flipped on I-89 in Georgia. Police say another man involved got picked up on a DUI.

State Police say it happened Monday night around 6:15 p.m.

Police say 66-year-old Lindsay Benoit was in the passing lane behind 52-year-old Michael Spear when she drifted, sideswiped Spear’s car, hit a tree, and flipped.

Benoit died, and Spear wasn’t hurt. Officers are still investigating what happened.

Police say when they got there, they then suspected Spear was driving drunk.

He’ll be in court Friday for DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.