How a partnership helps protect an at-risk bird in Vermont, the bobolink

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelburne Farms is switching up its farm practices to help an at-risk bird in Vermont, the bobolink.

It’s an ongoing effort between the University of New England and the farm.

Studies over the past two decades have led Shelburne Farms to make adjustments to their hay harvesting schedule. With the research done by UNE and changes implemented by the farm, the at-risk bird population is thriving here and the information collected could help them in other places, too.

Tourists and locals love the rolling fields and scenic trails of Shelburne Farms, and so do the bobolinks.

“Bobolinks are the most charismatic species that people know and love when you’re out in these places,” said Noah Perlut of the University of New England.

For two decades, Perlut and his students have been banding and tracking bobolink populations in the Champlain Valley.

“We find their nests, we identify who their mates are, we figure out where their nests are, if they re-nest, and importantly, how all this happens in response to how Sam (Dixon) manages the fields on the farm,” Perlut said.

The bird population has been in a steady decline since the 1960s at a rate of about 3% per year.

But changes to simple farming practices here have made a big difference for the bobolinks that nest in the grasses around Shelburne Farms.

“We’ve changed our cutting schedules over the years based on the research Noah has done to give the bobolinks a better chance at survival,” said Sam Dixon, the farm manager at Shelburne Farms.

Dixon says they’re doing it in three parts.

The first is with an early cut to some hay fields. They do it before the bobolinks arrive from Argentina and wait 65 days for a second cut, as opposed to the usual 35.

In others, they wait to cut until after the Fourth of July, using grasses that mature later. These are fed to beef cows and sheep.

Finally, some aren’t cut until August. That hay is used as winter bedding.

Shelburne Farms has a lot of resources at its disposal to try this but Dixon says it’s attainable for many traditional cattle farmers.

“It’s particularly well-suited to beef farmers-- people who don’t need that super high-quality feed that the dairy farmers need,” Dixon said.

As a result, researchers say bobolinks are thriving here.

“Amazingly, so many of those chicks that we band come back and nest right here on Shelburne Farms or on adjacent properties,” Perlut said.

The hope is that the research done here will be useful to others, as it will go into scientific journals and publications for others to reference.

Perlut is giving a talk about the bobolinks here at Shelburne Farms Wednesday at 6 p.m. It’s a free talk, with registration required and is a great way to learn about how to help the birds in Champlain Valley and beyond.

