Judge: Man charged in murder of transgender woman to remain behind bars

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of murdering a transgender woman last month in Morristown will remain behind bars.

Seth Brunell, 43, pleaded not guilty last month to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 29-year-old Fern Feather of Hinesburg. According to court documents, Brunell spent several days with Feather and he claimed Feather made a sexual advance. Brunell claimed he stabbed Feather in self-defense on April 12, but police say there’s no evidence of that attack.

His lawyer argued Monday in court that Brunell should be released while awaiting trial. Prosecutors disagreed, saying he is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

The judge agreed and he’ll continue to be held without bail.

