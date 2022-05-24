Man convicted in Montpelier murder loses appeal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A convicted killer has lost his automatic appeal before the Vermont Supreme Court.

Jayveon Caballero is serving 25-years to life for the 2017 killing of Markus Austin in Montpelier. Authorities say Caballero was angry over a previous fight at a bar and went to Austin’s apartment and shot him in the parking lot.

In his appeal, Caballero’s lawyer argued the shooting was an accident and critical evidence was kept out of court, including a statement of remorse that he made to his cousin. She also argued that three graphic crime scene photographs shown to the jury were not admitted into evidence.

In their ruling Friday, the high court said prosecutors presented ample evidence to demonstrate that, even if Caballero did not intend to kill Austin, he acted in “wanton disregard of the likelihood that the victim could be killed or severely injured.” They also say that both the exclusion of the statement from the cousin and the inclusion of the photos did not deprive him of a fair trial.

