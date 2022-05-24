New York Republicans try to repeal HALT Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Republicans in Albany are trying to repeal the HALT Act.

HALT took effect last year, putting an end to special housing units, like solitary confinement, in New York prisons.

Sen. Dan Stec introduced a bill on Tuesday to repeal HALT.

He says special housing units are an essential tool for curtailing bad behavior, and one of the reasons Democrats wanted to get rid of them is because most people don’t know what solitary confinement really looks like.

“Special housing units look very much like the general prison population-- same size, they have access to the same services, they’re just segregated. They’re segregated for good reason, for a public safety reason,” said Stec, R-Queensbury.

Advocates for repealing HALT say since it went into effect, overall prison violence is up 30%, inmate on staff violence is up 25% and inmate on inmate violence is up 40%.

