Advertisement

New York Republicans try to repeal HALT Act

Republicans in Albany are trying to repeal a law that put an end to special housing units, like...
Republicans in Albany are trying to repeal a law that put an end to special housing units, like solitary confinement, in New York prisons. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Republicans in Albany are trying to repeal the HALT Act.

HALT took effect last year, putting an end to special housing units, like solitary confinement, in New York prisons.

Sen. Dan Stec introduced a bill on Tuesday to repeal HALT.

He says special housing units are an essential tool for curtailing bad behavior, and one of the reasons Democrats wanted to get rid of them is because most people don’t know what solitary confinement really looks like.

“Special housing units look very much like the general prison population-- same size, they have access to the same services, they’re just segregated. They’re segregated for good reason, for a public safety reason,” said Stec, R-Queensbury.

Advocates for repealing HALT say since it went into effect, overall prison violence is up 30%, inmate on staff violence is up 25% and inmate on inmate violence is up 40%.

Related Stories:

New York correctional officers say new law jeopardizes safety

Prison assault reignites debate over New York solitary confinement law

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a possible shootout in Burlington’s City Hall Park.
Man shot in head during Burlington shootout, businesses damaged
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue.
Guard soldier, UVM student remembered following drowning
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Highgate woman dies in Interstate 89 crash
Derek Bristol
Troopers injured during St. Johnsbury arrest
Jason Roberts
Father pleads not guilty to murder of daughter

Latest News

Planting Time: Container gardening 101
mm
Planting Time: Container gardening 101
sdf
Police investigating more Springfield gun incidents
sdf
Sununu signs repeal of abortion ultrasound mandate
mm
How a partnership helps protect an at-risk bird in Vermont, the bobolink