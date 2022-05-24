Advertisement

NH lawyer gets 4-year sentence on fraud conviction

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An attorney convicted of bank fraud and other charges in lying to obtain millions of dollars in loans has been sentenced to four years in federal prison.

Joseph Foistner, 68, of Mont Vernon, New Hampshire, was a licensed attorney in Massachusetts when he used fraudulent means to apply for over $8 million in loans and laundered money between 2015 and 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Monday. According to prosecutors, he submitted misleading documents suggesting he was operating a lucrative international firm when he actually had neither paying clients nor income.

Foistner was convicted in December of bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and making misrepresentations during bankruptcy proceedings. He was disbarred.

An attorney for Foistner had asked for a sentence of home confinement, saying he didn’t have a criminal record and has health issues.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police are investigating a possible shootout in Burlington’s City Hall Park.
Man shot in head during Burlington shootout, businesses damaged
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue.
Guard soldier, UVM student remembered following drowning
Derek Bristol
Troopers injured during St. Johnsbury arrest
Jason Roberts
Father pleads not guilty to murder of daughter
A sugarhouse caught fire Saturday evening in Lowell.
Sugarhouse catches fire after lightning storm

Latest News

The housing market in Vermont is so tight, people aren’t even paying inspectors to walk through...
Some buyers forgoing home inspections amid hot market
A fire at a motel in White River Junction on Monday destroyed at least four rooms.
Police investigate White River Junction fire
A fire at an Upper Valley motel is being investigated.
Police investigate White River Junction motel fire
The housing market in Vermont is so tight, people aren’t even paying inspectors to walk through...
Some buyers forgoing home inspections amid hot market