NH parental bill of rights falls short

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A bill requiring teachers to inform parents if a student is questioning their gender identity has received new life in New Hampshire even though it will likely not become law.

House Bill 1431 instructs districts to create policies around parental notification on number of topics including “gender expression or identity.” Supporters say parents have a right to know what going on in their child’s lives.

Opponents of the mandatory notification say it erodes the trust between teachers and students. “I am a mother first. And I respected the relationships my daughter had with her teachers, her coaches, her guidance counselors. I respected those conversations and knew that if there was something that she felt safe about talking at home with me, she would bring home to me,” said Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-Lebanon:

Governor Chris Sununu has said he will veto the bill if it reaches his desk, writing that he shares the concerns of the attorney general -- that the bill would create challenges for kids.

