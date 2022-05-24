No COVID media briefing Tuesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials will not be holding their weekly COVID/Media briefing on Tuesday.

Governor Phil Scott, who last week announced his intentions to seek another term in office, instead took questions from reporters during a press conference in Jericho Monday, where he announced $16 million in broadband construction grants.

A Scott spokesman said the governor has no public events scheduled for Tuesday. His next COVID/media briefing is set for next Wednesday in Colchester.

The fifth wave of COVID cases continues to ramp up in the Northeast, with Rhode Island leading the way in new infections. Vermont statewide community levels also remain high. The New York Times reports an average of 342 cases per day in the last week, a decrease of 1 percent from two weeks ago. Deaths have increased by 20 percent.

