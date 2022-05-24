Planting Time: Container gardening 101

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The gardening season is well underway in Vermont, with many people making use of the Memorial Day weekend to get their outside gardens going.

For those that may not have the space, there are other ways to exercise their green thumb.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener with the UVM Extension, about container planting and other options.

On Wednesday, Cat and Joyce will be showing you how to transplant into those containers. On Thursday they’ll provide suggestions on how to get your kids involved in gardening. And on Friday -- an easy way for new gardeners to get an outdoor garden bed ready for planting.

