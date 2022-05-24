Advertisement

Pleasant View Motel catches fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire breaks out at a Southern Vermont Motel.

Hartland Fire Department Chief Scott Cooney says flames broke out at the Pleasant View Motel in White River Junction.

Crews says it happened just before 6:00 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived, heavy fire was coming from the front of the building.

Chief Cooney says the cause is still unknown but says the fire likely started in the area of rooms one and two.

Crews will be on the scene overnight as the investigation is still ongoing.

