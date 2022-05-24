Pleasant View Motel catches fire

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire breaks out at a Southern Vermont Motel.

Hartland Fire Department Chief Scott Cooney says flames broke out at the Pleasant View Motel in White River Junction.

Crews says it happened just before 6:00 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived, heavy fire was coming from the front of the building.

Chief Cooney says the cause is still unknown but says the fire likely started in the area of rooms one and two.

Crews will be on the scene overnight as the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.