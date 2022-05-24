Advertisement

Police investigating more Springfield gun incidents

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating two more shooting incidents in Springfield, adding to a spree of gun-related incidents in recent weeks.

Police say they got a call early Saturday morning from Springfield Hospital say9ing that Patrick Mullinex, 38, had arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was discharged later that morning. Police think it was an isolated incident.

The second incident happened Monday night at around 10 p.m. Vermont State Police got a report of shots fired in the area of Union Street. They say there are no known victims and the investigation is continuing.

