Police investigating more Springfield gun incidents

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating two more shooting incidents in Springfield, adding to a spree of gun-related incidents in recent weeks.

Police say they got a call early Saturday morning from Springfield Hospital say9ing that Patrick Mullinex, 38, had arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was discharged later that morning. Police think it was an isolated incident.

The second incident happened Monday night at around 10 p.m. Vermont State Police got a report of shots fired in the area of Union Street. They say there are no known victims and the investigation is continuing.

Related Stories:

Springfield man faces federal pipe bomb charge

Gov. Scott responds to increase in gun violence

Man shot in Springfield; nobody facing charges

Police investigate multiple shots fired in Springfield

Springfield police investigate shooting; suspect remains at-large

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.