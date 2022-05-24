Advertisement

Sununu signs repeal of abortion ultrasound mandate

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that ends a requirement for ultrasounds...
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that ends a requirement for ultrasounds before getting an abortion. - File photo(Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill that ends a requirement for ultrasounds before getting an abortion.

The requirement was included in a ban on abortions after 24 weeks which went into effect in New Hampshire at the beginning of this year.

Now, ultrasounds will only be required if a doctor has reason to believe the fetus is older than 24-weeks gestation.

Sununu has also signaled he will sign an exception to the late-term ban for fetal fatal anomalies.

Some lawmakers, however, say more needs to do more to protect a women’s choice.

“This doesn’t go far enough. What we should be doing is rolling back fetal fatal anomalies, we should be rolling back exceptions for rape and incest, we should not be criminalizing providers for their private decision-making with families struggling with these decisions along with mandatory ultrasound requirement,” said Sen. Sue Prentiss, D-Lebanon.

New Hampshire’s entire congressional delegation has spoken out against the state’s new abortion laws.

Sununu says it’s common sense legislation in line with other states.

