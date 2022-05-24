Advertisement

Top 3 on 3 for Monday, May 23rd

Top plays of the week
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The cream of the crop is rising to the top with our local college teams still in pursuit of national titles and the best high school programs pushing for playoff position. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, Hartford boys lacrosse looking like one of the favorites in D2 thanks to plays like this. Canes at Stowe Saturday, Joseph Barwood...SCOOP...under the defenseman, and a couple of nifty moves later, he was able to dunk this one. Hartford would roll to the 15-4 win.

At number two, Danville vs Peoples on the diamond also from Saturday. Wolves were swinging the bat all day and running until the Bears made them stop! Ben Alekson smoked one to right and that would keep on running, no fence can contain him! Alekson with the inside the park job as Peoples would cruise to the 12-2 victory.

But number one has to go to the group effort put on by the Middlebury women’s lacrosse team. Midd is seeking its third natty in five full seasons, and now they’re just two wins away from that goal. The Panthers dominated both the U of Chicago and Colby this weekend to punch their ticket back to the Final Four. Hope Shue had 8 goals on the weekend, while Annie Enrietto made 16 saves and allowed just three goals. Panthers will have to once again earn the right to call themselves the #1 team in the nation, but they have earned the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

