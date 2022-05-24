UVM offering free courses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is offering more opportunities for Vermonters to take free courses and learn new skills.

It’s the second year that the university is opening enrollment for courses that focus on sectors that are growing faster than the workforce. Last year, 453 Vermonters took advantage of the program, earning certificates in areas from artisan cheese to cannabis science.

Credit courses are also available in a number of different fields and registration is expected to open July 1st.

