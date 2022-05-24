Vermont man accused of threating state officials in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man accused of threatening state officials was in court Monday.

According to court documents, charges allege that 35 year old, Josh Puma, formerly of Chittenden County, called the Vermont Department of Corrections on a recorded line, threatening to kill a state court judge, a defense attorney, and a state prosecutor and to sexually assault that same prosecutor.

Puma stated that when he is released from prison he will use violence and kill and injure those state officials.

Puma was recently hospitalized for a mental health evaluation.

If convicted Puma faces a maximum sentence of five years for each count.

He pleaded not guilty.

