Vermont per-pupil spending reform bill signed into law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott has given the green light to a new law that will funnel more money to underserved schools. It tweaks how much students from certain schools receive from the state Education Fund and will have far-reaching consequences for taxpayers in both underserved and more affluent districts.

A major shift in how Vermont accounts for student needs is now in the books. “Districts that have been handcuffed in the way that they’ve been doing budgeting - the shackles are being removed a little bit.,” said Alexander Yin, a member of the Winooski School Board.

Pupil weighting is a mathematical funding formula aimed at giving all students equal education. Vermont largely spends the same amount per student but the buying power of that cash varies. A 2019 University of Vermont study showed the current formula was out of whack, with English language learners and children in poverty have been underfunded for years. The new law adjusts those pupil weights by giving more resources to underserved districts.

“I was fighting with year-round bussing or building a new school building so they didn’t have to deal with water drips,” Yin said.

While the changes will be phased in over five years, under-served towns will have to choose where to invest the new revenue. More affluent districts may have to raise taxes to provide the same services.

“It’s a funny numbers game, but the numbers are kids -- we’re talking about people,” said Angela Arsenault with the Champlain Valley School Board. She describes the new law as a “push-pull.” In order to maintain current spending, she says the average homestead property tax rate is forecast to increase 16% in her district, which includes the towns of Hinesburg, Shelburne, and Williston. She says not everyone will be able to pay. “It’s going to be difficult for our district to absorb, and at the same time many other districts will experience incredible benefits.”

The funding overhaul comes as Vermont schools emerge from the pandemic and grapple with infrastructure and PCB remediation expenses.

“Staff costs, staff pressures, staff availability, student need -- as a result of the pandemic, all of these variables will contribute to more instability to the funding process and the budgetary process than we’ve seen in the last 10 years or so,” said Vt. Education Secretary Dan French.

In his message to lawmakers, the governor says the work should not stop here and he is urging them to continue education reform efforts next session and find ways to measure whether the new pupil weights are working and how to better contain costs.

Another long-standing education reform proposal still on the table would shift Education Fund revenue from property taxes to income taxes.

