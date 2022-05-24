Veterans’ retreat center purchases Malone campus

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Veterans helping veterans is the mission behind a new retreat center in New York’s North Country.

The sights and sounds of the Adirondacks can offer peace of mind, and that is exactly what Homeward Bound Adirondacks hopes it can give to veterans across the country

“Up to 20 veterans a day commit suicide,” said the retreat center’s Mark Moeller.

The nonprofit started back in 2010 and connects veterans dealing with PTSD or other mental health troubles to nature. “There is something about being out in wilderness that allows people to just be themselves,” said the center’s Valerie Ainsworth.

The center offers small groups from six to 15, and there are veteran-only sessions or other options that include family members. “family members will often say they hear things from the retreats of things they never knew from their spouse. It helps them understand their spouse a little bit better,” Moeller said.

The retreat offers ways for the veterans and their families to move around in nature, whether it be hiking, kayaking, or skiing. The group never had a center to call their own, until now. “We have a four-year mortgage, we will have it paid of in four years,” Moeller said.

The 105-acre campus in Malone has three ponds and once construction is complete is expected to cost a total of $1.1 million. It’s named after Sgt. Carlton A. Clark, a Vermont veteran killed while serving in Iraq.

Having a camp of their own allows them to offer retreats all year round to veterans and their families, all free of charge. “It’s a huge need, especially now, after the pandemic,” Ainsworth said.

The construction will be done in phases. After acquiring the land, they are making the plans to start construction on the buildings next year. “We are going to build a facility worthy of their service, but it’s going to take years to do that,” Moeller said.

They are planning to hold retreats all summer long. Veterans will be able to tent out for the weekend.

