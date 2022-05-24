Advertisement

Vt. public safety commissioner stepping down to join UVM

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling is stepping down to take a job at the...
Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling is stepping down to take a job at the University of Vermont.(Courtesy: UVM)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s public safety commissioner is stepping down to take a senior role at the University of Vermont.

Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said Commissioner Michael Schirling will leave on June 18 to become the chief safety and compliance officer at UVM.

Schirling has led the Public Safety Department since 2019. Before that, he was the commerce secretary, and he is a previous Burlington police chief.

The governor says Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Morrison will serve as the interim commissioner of Public Safety.

