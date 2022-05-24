BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a chilly morning where some locations in the NEK and Adirondacks got down to the freezing mark, temperatures returned to comfortable levels this afternoon in the mid 60s. High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through Wednesday, leading to a partly cloudy to mostly clear and dry night. Temperatures will bottom out in the 40s for most, with low 40s in the NEK and upper 40s close to 50 in the Champlain Valley. There could also be some areas of fog by morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer than today. Most of us can expect highs in the low to mid 70s. Departing high pressure should keep most of the wet weather to our north on Thursday, meaning it will be another dry and pleasant day across the area with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Low pressure will bring back shower chances by Friday, with the best chance to see wet weather later in the day. Saturday starts soggy with conditions improving by Sunday. Temperatures will dip into the lower 70s Saturday but return to the mid 70s by Sunday. Temperatures return to the 80s for Memorial Day, just in time for the unofficial start to summer. Temperatures stay warm through the middle of next week.

Enjoy the evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.