BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Tuesday, everyone! After a chilly - even frosty - start to the day, we will warm up very nicely with lots of sunshine to just about normal temperatures (normal high for Burlington is now 72°).

We have a fine stretch of weather ahead for the next few days. Each day will feature lots of sunshine - just a few clouds mixing in from time to time - along with comfortable humidity and light winds. There will be a slow warming trend with each ensuing day being a few degrees warmer than the one just before it.

Finally, there will be a change in the weather as a frontal system moves in from the Midwest on Friday. Showers and possible thunderstorms can be expected.

We are keeping an eye on forecast trends for the holiday weekend. Right now it looks like some showers can be expected on Saturday, with partly sunny skies on Sunday & Monday. But there are some indications that those showers may want to linger into those two days, too. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping close tabs on how the weather pattern evolves as we head into the unofficial start of the summer season this weekend, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest information.

Until then, take MAXimum Advantage of the beautiful weather over the next few days. -Gary

