2 more arrests in 2018 murder-for-hire mystery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal authorities Tuesday arrested two more men they say are connected to the 2018 kidnapping and murder of a Vermont man later found shot to death in the town of Barnet.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Vermont says Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, and Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, were arrested after being charged by a Vermont grand jury with conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire which resulted in the death of Gregory Davis of Danville.

The new charges come after arrests last month of two other men who prosecutors say helped carry out the plot. Prosecutors allege that Jerry Banks, posing as a U.S. Marshall, kidnapped Davis on Jan. 6, 2018. Davis’ body was found the next day on Peacham Road in Barnet. The Colorado man is alleged to have carried out the murder but has not been formally charged. Aron Lee Ethridge of Nevada also was arrested for conspiring with the kidnapping.

As for the motive, the FBI indicates Banks was involved in the plot because he was hired and needed the money, but the complaint offers no explanation of who hired Banks or why they wanted Davis dead.

Authorities say Gumrukcu is expected to appear in court Wednesday in California and Eratay is expected in a Nevada cour room.

