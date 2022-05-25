Advertisement

2nd shipment of baby formula headed to US from Germany

The Biden administration has begun airlifting shipments of formula from Europe. (CNN, ABBOTT NUTRITION, KETV, US AIR FORCE, KENDAL NUTRICARE, POOL, SENATE TV)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The second shipment of baby formula from Germany is heading to the United States.

The plane is loaded up with about 1 million containers of baby formula.

According to the White House, the plane will land in Washington on Wednesday. Then, FedEx will take the formula to a Nestle distribution hub in Pennsylvania.

Supply chain issues and the shutdown of an Abbott formula plant in Michigan have caused mass shortages. Abbott said it plans to reopen that facility June 4.

