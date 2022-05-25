Advertisement

Burlington Police Commission reviews annual report

Burlington's mayor says a new police report highlights the struggles of having fewer officers on the force.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s mayor says a new police report highlights the struggles of having fewer officers on the force and also documents data on racial disparities in policing.

The BPD 2021 Annual Report was presented to the Burlington Police Commission Tuesday night.

“The report documents definitively the trends Chief Murad and I raised concerns about throughout the year: as our number of officers declined throughout 2021, the community experienced a significant rise in Priority 1 incidents – incidents requiring an urgent response – and in some concerning categories of crime, including gunfire incidents, burglaries, and stolen vehicles,” Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington, said in a statement:

The mayor says addressing that trend is a top priority and a rebuilding plan will be presented to the City Council next week.

Even though incidents decreased, in all, the report says crime was up more than 10% last year. The report found that Black individuals make up a higher percentage of total arrests and are more than twice as likely to be arrested for a violent felony. It found that use-of-force incidents increased from 2020′s historic low and that Black individuals are more likely to be subjected to use-of-force, but less likely to be injured than white individuals. Traffic stops also are reported to be on the decline.

We’ll have more details and reactions from the BPD report Wednesday on the Channel 3 News at 5 and 6.

