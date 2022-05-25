Crews put out Clinton County Landfill fire

MORRISONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A fire at the Clinton County Landfill brought out several departments.

The Morrisonville Fire Department reports it happened Tuesday morning.

They first got the call about a tire on fire and noticed an extremely large cloud of dark smoke from several miles away.

Firefighters say a large pile was extinguished within an hour.

The Morrisonville crew says all of their equipment was tied up at this fire, so South Plattsburgh Fire provided fire coverage for their district.

