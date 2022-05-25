How an unusual patient helps health care workers train for emergencies

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Medical emergencies in a hospital can happen at any moment, including in birthing centers. Health care providers at the Gifford Medical Center are training for those instances on a special patient.

Between 200 and 250 babies are born at the Gifford Medical Center in Randolph every single year. And lifelike simulation is helping nurses and midwives prepare for the next.

Lucy Smith is a 26-year-old patient who is 36 weeks pregnant. She is about to have a complication during childbirth.

“We find that the hands-on simulation is the most effective way of learning,” said Andra Perrault, a clinical nurse educator.

Lucy responds like a human but she is not actually alive. Lucy is a simulator designed to give the birthing center staff at Gifford a crash course in emergencies. Aside from actually simulating childbirth with a lifelike newborn, other scenarios include hypertension that can lead to seizures and postpartum hemorrhaging.

“So it’s those skills that we don’t see very often but we see them. So we might see, for example, a chest tube placed,” Perreault said.

“The larger tertiary hospitals that have more deliveries, they are in those scenarios a lot more than we are. So they have more hands-on practice,” said Ellen Apple, a midwife.

The training is part of the medical center’s biannual skills day. The providers will debrief at the end of the day to talk about what went right and what went wrong.

“Your ability to focus on what is happening in front of you, what is happening around you, who you need, how to work together and communicate as a team,” Apple explained.

Gifford has a simulation lab on-site but Lucy was on loan from Vermont Technical College. She travels to hospitals across the region when she’s not working with students on campus.

“Having the availability to come to us is pretty amazing,” Apple said.

Gifford and VTC partner on a regular basis with education and workforce development. However, this is the first time Lucy has made her emergency visit to the medical center.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to work with health care partners across the state and the goal is to improve patient outcomes,” said Michelle Stearns, the VTC simulation program director.

Skills days are not just a one-time occurrence here at Gifford. They take place twice a year throughout every department of the medical center.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.