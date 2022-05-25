Lawmakers from our region respond to Texas school shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sadness and grief overwhelm Uvalde, Texas -- and the nation -- following Tuesday’s school shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.

Authorities on Wednesday confirmed the 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself inside a single classroom at the Texas elementary school and “began shooting anyone that was in his way.”

Lawmakers from our region are speaking out about the carnage. In a statement, Governor Phil Scott urged members of his party to act on gun control.

“Our hearts are shattered for the 19 families whose children did not come home last night, and the loved ones of two brave educators. I’ve struggled to find the words to share in response to the horrible, gut-wrenching tragedy in Uvalde because we’ve gotten to a point where words are not enough. It’s time for us to come together as a nation to better protect the most innocent among us – our kids. In Vermont, we showed you can take meaningful action on commonsense gun safety measures to protect our citizens – upholding both their safety and their rights. It’s time for the federal government to take similar action. My heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy go to the grieving families and the entire community suffering unimaginable pain.”

In 2018, Scott signed three major gun bills into law. Two of them made it easier for authorities to seize guns. The third raised the gun purchasing age to 21 and expanded background checks to private sales. It also banned bump stocks and how many rounds magazines can hold.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, on Twitter said the “horrific rampage in Texas once again makes clear that there are some very sick people in this country with guns in their hands who should not have them. Congress may not be able to end this problem, but we must at least pass commonsense gun reforms to finally protect the public.”

Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, says he’s heartbroken and angry. “This country’s refusal to take action to prevent gun violence condemns us to an endless cycle of these tragedies,” he wrote

No one should have to experience the kind of loss or bear the kind of pain that the community of Uvalde is facing today.



Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, was expected to address the shooting at two hearings on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to raise to 21 the age to legally purchase the type of weapons used in the mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas, and possible other firearms as well. The Democrat said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal purchasing age for AR-style rifles and will look at other firearms as well.

I'm heartbroken for the victims of today's horrific shooting in Texas.



Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said he plans to bring up two House-passed bills to expand federally required background checks for gun purchases. The bills have little chance of picking up GOP support in the evenly-divided Senate.

I just took the next step to move forward toward a vote this week on the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.



Democrats are working to pass this bill to combat domestic terrorism.



On Twitter, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, said, “Our hearts absolutely shatter for the families suffering unimaginable heartbreak and for the entire community. Pray for Uvalde.”

Pray for Uvalde. 🙏



Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, reacted on Twitter, saying, “It is a horrific tragedy, and yet -- one that has happened again and again in this country ... We owe it to our kids, families, and survivors to take action.”

I am praying for the children, their families, and the Uvalde community.



And Rep. Annie Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said her heart is broken, adding “It’s been broken before & it will be broken again, if we do not act. The gunning down of children & families in school, grocery stores, houses of worship & our streets cannot be normal. It’s time to look in the mirror and ask if we are ok with this. I am not.”

