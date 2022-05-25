Migrant farmworkers on Vt. police forces? If one chief has his way

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Amid the almost daily reports about labor shortages and renewed tension around immigration policy, we have a story in Vermont that intersects both issues. It’s a story about a police chief who needs officers and willing applicants who can’t legally hold the job, the story of a proposed solution that can’t be seriously considered.

On dairy farms in Addison County and across Vermont are a few thousand farmworkers who aren’t from around here. They are migrants from Mexico and Central America who came to the country illegally to find work. They live in the shadows avoiding law enforcement. But what if these farmhands wanted off the farm? What if they wanted to be law enforcement?

Like many police departments around the state and country, the Middlebury Police Department is having a tough time finding new officers.

“Our challenge in Addison County is that we are a rural county, people are not inclined to move here from other places and the housing now is very tough,” Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley said.

Hanley also points to the loss of public trust in recent years, stemming from deadly use of force incidents, that has decreased interest in law enforcement careers.

“Struggling to find applicants who are qualified to do the job,” Hanley said.

With his department sitting in the middle of Addison County, known for its farming community, Hanley had an idea last fall-- tapping into the population of undocumented migrant workers.

“It came to me: I have this huge labor pool out there; these folks are looking for opportunities; we are looking for employees. Maybe there is a way we can cross paths somewhere,” the chief said.

Hanley reached out to people supporting the migrant community and soon after, three interested men came in for an interview.

Chief Tom Hanley: They are all farm labor.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: So they know a thing or two about hard work then?

Chief Tom Hanley: Hard work and struggle, they are exposed to things that most of our applicants will never be exposed to.

Hanley says they met most of the initial qualifications to become police trainees.

Chief Tom Hanley: I’m looking for people with experience. What can they bring to the table to make us a better agency?

Ike Bendavid: Is that the same if I just went in and applied?

Chief Tom Hanley: Yeah, it’s one of the things we look for in our interview process. What can you bring to the table? What are you going to do for us that makes us a better agency, that makes us better able to serve diverse populations?

Tony Rodriguez is one of the three people who applied. He moved to Vermont from Mexico nine years ago and started working on dairy farms.

Rodriguez now works on a hemp farm and says he loves life in Vermont. And even though he misses his family, he wants to be more a part of the community.

“I want to take the job because it’s a good opportunity to make a change,” he said.

Rodriguez says he is aware of the tension between police and communities of color around the United States but he doesn’t want to wait for others to make change; he wants to be part of the change.

“There’s no interaction between the Latino community. There’s like a divide that the people have fear. I wish there was more of a relationship with people,” Rodriguez said. “That they can feel that [police] are here to protect them, that they’re here to save their lives.”

As with hundreds, maybe thousands of undocumented workers in Vermont, Rodriguez remains in the shadows. He’s employed illegally and risks deportation if caught by federal authorities.

But with state authorities not questioning immigration status, Rodriguez has been able to earn a high school equivalency diploma and obtain a driver privilege card. Now, he’d love the opportunity to earn a badge.

Ike Bendavid: How does Officer Rodriguez sound to you?

Tony Rodriguez: Sound good.

“Right now, immigration-- even the least-controversial aspects of it-- is like the third rail in U.S. politics,” said Brian Sullivan, an expert on immigration law with MSK Attorneys.

Sullivan says because the three migrants came into the country illegally, it seems unlikely becoming cops could become reality. And he says the complicated nature of immigration policy won’t be changing anytime soon.

“I think the chief or whoever’s idea this is, the heart is in the right place. This is exactly the type of thing that we need in police departments. But given the fact that they are undocumented, the process would be extremely difficult, would be very long and there would be no guarantee that it would work,” Sullivan said.

Back in Middlebury, Chief Hanley says with no applications coming in, he still feels this is an answer to his staffing issues and to building trust in the police department.

“If we have someone from that community that’s here and that can understand, that can fully articulate what the issues are, I think it can open up a lot of doors,” Hanley said.

But he knows it’s an uphill battle.

Chief Tom Hanley: The federal impediments, the law. We just can’t, we have to certify that they are citizens and they have their papers and obviously we can’t do that at this point.

Ike Bendavid: So you are saying the law is in the way?

Chief Tom Hanley: Yeah, well, I’m the local law that says the federal law is in the way. Never the twain shall cross. And we can’t supersede federal law.

The last major movement toward comprehensive immigration reform was back in 2007 and would have given undocumented people a pathway to living legally in the U.S. Today there are no serious bipartisan reforms under consideration in Congress.

