Advertisement

Multiple arrests made in string of burglaries

Police arrested eight people connected to burglaries
Police arrested eight people connected to burglaries(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A slew of burglaries in Vermont leads to multiple arrests.

The Bradford Police Department say between late April and mid-May they received complaints of burglaries at the Bradford Veneer Mill, Smith’s Auto Body Shop, Bradford Car Wash, and residences on North Main Street.

Police say on May 6th, they executed a search warrant at the Bradford Motel related to a burglary from the car wash on May 1st. Police found evidence of the burglary which led to the arrest of Dana Satterfield, 51 of Bradford.

On May 17th, police arrested William Bohan, 29 of Bradford and Cassie Tomberlin, 39 of Bradford at the motel related to the burglary at the North Main Street residence. Police say they found stolen property in addition to crystal meth, heroin, fentanyl, and other various types of drugs.

Three days later, Police arrested Dominic Bailey, 56 of Vershire. They say he was in possession of many stolen items from various burglaries. Bailey was released on conditions from a prior offense where he was trying to trade firearms for narcotics. He remains in federal custody.

On the same day on Batchelder Road, Kenneth Hodge, 38 and Denyel Coffin, 34 both of Fairlee were arrested being in possession of stolen firearms, tools, and electronic equipment. Police also seized heroin and fentanyl.

Back at the motel, Police also arrested Thomas Metcalf, 31 and Kayla Cassady, 28 both of Bradford in connection to an unreported theft from a car in the parking lot of the motel. Police also found heroin in their room.

Bradford Police believe many of the items stolen are from the Vermont and Upper Valley as far as Williston. If you believe you may have been a victim, call Bradford Police.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Highgate woman dies in Interstate 89 crash
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police are investigating a possible shootout in Burlington’s City Hall Park.
Man shot in head during Burlington shootout, businesses damaged
A bear looks for food in a St. Albans neighborhood
St. Albans neighborhood dealing with bears
A Vermont man accused of threatening state officials was in court Monday.
Vermont man accused of threating state officials

Latest News

St. Albans man displays gun at trooper, speeding
NYS Trooper Brian Falb
New York looking to rename bridges in honor of fallen trooper
Shelburne Farms is switching up its farm practices to help an at-risk bird in Vermont, the...
How a partnership helps protect an at-risk bird in Vermont, the bobolink
Wildlife Watch: Avian influenza