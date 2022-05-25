Multiple arrests made in string of burglaries

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A slew of burglaries in Vermont leads to multiple arrests.

The Bradford Police Department say between late April and mid-May they received complaints of burglaries at the Bradford Veneer Mill, Smith’s Auto Body Shop, Bradford Car Wash, and residences on North Main Street.

Police say on May 6th, they executed a search warrant at the Bradford Motel related to a burglary from the car wash on May 1st. Police found evidence of the burglary which led to the arrest of Dana Satterfield, 51 of Bradford.

On May 17th, police arrested William Bohan, 29 of Bradford and Cassie Tomberlin, 39 of Bradford at the motel related to the burglary at the North Main Street residence. Police say they found stolen property in addition to crystal meth, heroin, fentanyl, and other various types of drugs.

Three days later, Police arrested Dominic Bailey, 56 of Vershire. They say he was in possession of many stolen items from various burglaries. Bailey was released on conditions from a prior offense where he was trying to trade firearms for narcotics. He remains in federal custody.

On the same day on Batchelder Road, Kenneth Hodge, 38 and Denyel Coffin, 34 both of Fairlee were arrested being in possession of stolen firearms, tools, and electronic equipment. Police also seized heroin and fentanyl.

Back at the motel, Police also arrested Thomas Metcalf, 31 and Kayla Cassady, 28 both of Bradford in connection to an unreported theft from a car in the parking lot of the motel. Police also found heroin in their room.

Bradford Police believe many of the items stolen are from the Vermont and Upper Valley as far as Williston. If you believe you may have been a victim, call Bradford Police.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.