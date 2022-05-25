Advertisement

Names released in fatal shooting near Space Force station

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a police officer and security guard who fired at a man who died near the New Boston Space Force Station earlier this month.

Michael Foley, 33, of Massachusetts, was shot to death May 13 on an access road to the station, which tracks satellites and assists with the tracking of commercial space launches.

Two individuals fired their guns: New Boston Police Officer Shane Morton and security guard Peter White, the attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Morton has been with the New Boston police department for about five years, and White has worked for Lockwood Hills security company for six years, authorities said.

The investigation into whether their use of force was justified is ongoing.

