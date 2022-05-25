Advertisement

New York looking to rename bridges in honor of fallen trooper

NYS Trooper Brian Falb
NYS Trooper Brian Falb(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - New York is looking to name bridges on Interstate 87 over the Saranac River after a fallen state trooper.

A bill sponsored by Assemblyman Billy Jones, D- Chateaugay Lake, passed the state assembly Monday would rename the bridges after Trooper Brian Falb. Falb died of cancer due do injuries acquired during the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Jones introduced the bill last year after the Town of Plattsburgh passed a resolution in support of renaming these bridges in honor of trooper Falb’s memory.

The bill is currently on the debate list in the state senate.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Highgate woman dies in Interstate 89 crash
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police are investigating a possible shootout in Burlington’s City Hall Park.
Man shot in head during Burlington shootout, businesses damaged
A bear looks for food in a St. Albans neighborhood
St. Albans neighborhood dealing with bears
A Vermont man accused of threatening state officials was in court Monday.
Vermont man accused of threating state officials

Latest News

St. Albans man displays gun at trooper, speeding
Police arrested eight people connected to burglaries
Multiple arrests made in string of burglaries
Shelburne Farms is switching up its farm practices to help an at-risk bird in Vermont, the...
How a partnership helps protect an at-risk bird in Vermont, the bobolink
Wildlife Watch: Avian influenza