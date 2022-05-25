New York looking to rename bridges in honor of fallen trooper

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - New York is looking to name bridges on Interstate 87 over the Saranac River after a fallen state trooper.

A bill sponsored by Assemblyman Billy Jones, D- Chateaugay Lake, passed the state assembly Monday would rename the bridges after Trooper Brian Falb. Falb died of cancer due do injuries acquired during the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Jones introduced the bill last year after the Town of Plattsburgh passed a resolution in support of renaming these bridges in honor of trooper Falb’s memory.

The bill is currently on the debate list in the state senate.

