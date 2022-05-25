Advertisement

Planting Time: Transplanting into containers

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The gardening season is well underway in Vermont, with many people making use of the Memorial Day weekend to get their outside gardens going.

This week, Cat Viglienzoni speaks with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener with the UVM Extension, about container planting and other spring gardening tips.

On Thursday, Cat and Joyce will provide suggestions on how to get your kids involved in gardening. And on Friday -- an easy way for new gardeners to get an outdoor garden bed ready for planting.

