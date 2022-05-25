Police: St. Albans man steals car with teen inside

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Albans man will be in court Wednesday, accused of stealing a car with a teen still inside.

Police say they responded to a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Hoyt Street Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The owner of the stolen car reported her teen daughter was still in the car when it was stolen from their driveway.

Police found the car driving on the road later. They say they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Tommy Hamlin, didn’t comply.

A slow-speed chase ensued before officers were able to arrest Hamlin.

Police say the teen was not injured.

Hamlin is no stranger to the police. They say he’s been arrested 10 times and had 18 encounters with various Vermont police agencies during 2022.

