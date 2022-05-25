Advertisement

Shelburne Museum adds new exhibits

The "Nancy Winship Miliken: Varied, and Alive" exhibit greets visitors to the Shelburne Museum in Shelburne.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum has reopened for the season, and visitors will be met with a brand new outdoor exhibition.

The four-part sculpture exhibit is called “Nancy Winship Miliken: Varied, and Alive.” The artist says it’s site-specific and made with local materials.

It’s supposed to interact with the environment and spark conversations of sustainability. The museum’s Carolyn Bauer says the exhibit falls within their goals to act as stewards of the environment and is one of many new exhibits to see during their 75th season.

“This installation engages with larger sustainability efforts by looking to our land locally and what the museum -- and hopefully our visitors can engage with -- enacting change and bettering our place,” Bauer said.

The 75th-anniversary exhibits include paintings, photos, quilts, and other works celebrating Vermont artists. The Stagecoach Inn is also slated to open once again this fall.

