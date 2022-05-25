St. Albans man displays gun at trooper, speeding

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - A Saint Albans man is accused of displaying a handgun at a Vermont state trooper while speeding down the interstate.

Police say 29 year-old Dyllon Camley, of St. Albans was driving southbound on the interstate in Georgia around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. A state trooper in an unmarked cruiser clocked Camley going nearly 100 miles per hour.

The officer caught up Camely, who was driving a 2006 Mercedes station wagon. The officer, Detective Michael Mattuchio attempted to pull Camely over, and that’s when he displayed a handgun. Detective Mattuchio then pulled behind him and was able to pull Camley over.

The officer took the gun and issued a citation.

Camley is due in court to answer to charges of reckless endangerment, careless and negligent operation.

