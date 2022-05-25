Advertisement

Undocumented migrants look for police work off the farm

By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Like most police departments around the country, Middlebury is having a tough time recruiting new officers to fill vacancies. Now, the department wants to turn to an unlikely source -- undocumented migrants.

Tony Martinez is a hemp farmworker who is interested in law enforcement, but he can’t legally work here. Martinez says he’s aware of the distrust the BIPOC community has for police but says he doesn’t want to wait for change, he’d rather be the change.

“There’s no interaction between the Latino community. There’s like a divide that the people have fear. I wish there was more of a relationship with people that they can feel that they’re here to protect them, that they’re here to save their lives,” said Martinez.

He wasn’t the only one who went to the Middlebury Police for a job application. In total, three men spoke to Chief Tom Hanley about joining the force.

