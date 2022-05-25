Advertisement

Will proposed UVM dorms on Trinity Campus ease Burlington’s housing crisis?

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In Burlington, the fight to lease an apartment or buy a home is fierce.

At UVM, which enrolls 11,000 undergraduates, first-years and sophomores must live on campus, but juniors and seniors are free to move into neighborhood homes that families or long-term renters might otherwise occupy. Certain streets have become synonymous with student housing, which has reduced the supply of homes for long-term residents and driven up rental costs citywide. A new plan may provide some relief. UVM has proposed a multibuilding development on its 21-acre Trinity Campus.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the plan in this week’s issue.

