Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a great start to the week with sunny skies and comfortable changes. We’ll squeeze in one more day on Thursday before some rain arrives for the end of the week. Clouds will be on the increase but conditions will remain dry for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Rain showers move in by Friday morning, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures should manage to warm up into the mid to upper 70s. Rain showers will continue into Friday night and through at least the start of Saturday. The weekend will begin on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will be a nice day for the Vermont City Marathon in Burlington. We’ll see partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm up will begin on Memorial Day and continue into the middle of next week. We’ll see partly sunny skies from Monday into Wednesday. High temperatures will feel summer-like with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Highgate woman dies in Interstate 89 crash
Eight people face charges connected to a string of burglaries in the Bradford area.
8 arrests made in string of burglaries in Bradford area
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Police are investigating a possible shootout in Burlington’s City Hall Park.
Man shot in head during Burlington shootout, businesses damaged
Items on a city owned lot on Hyde Street in Burlington's Old North End.
Departing Burlington tenants leave discarded items on city property

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast