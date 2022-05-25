BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a great start to the week with sunny skies and comfortable changes. We’ll squeeze in one more day on Thursday before some rain arrives for the end of the week. Clouds will be on the increase but conditions will remain dry for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Rain showers move in by Friday morning, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures should manage to warm up into the mid to upper 70s. Rain showers will continue into Friday night and through at least the start of Saturday. The weekend will begin on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will be a nice day for the Vermont City Marathon in Burlington. We’ll see partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm up will begin on Memorial Day and continue into the middle of next week. We’ll see partly sunny skies from Monday into Wednesday. High temperatures will feel summer-like with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

