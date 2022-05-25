BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Hump Day, everyone! Our stretch of nice weather will continue today with another mostly sunny day. It will be warmer today with highs getting into the mid-70s just about everywhere. Humidity will be comfortable and winds will be light & variable.

Some clouds will mix in with the sunshine on Thursday and it will be breezy out of the south, but still warm with highs again in the 70s.

The high pressure that has been bringing us this pleasant weather will finally break down on Friday as a frontal system approaches from the west. There may be a few showers early in the day, but especially later in the afternoon, evening and overnight. There will most likely be thunderstorms, too, and some of those storms could be on the strong side.

Showers will linger into the first part of the weekend on Saturday, but then it will clear out late in the day. Sunday and Monday are looking like real fine days to round out the holiday weekend.

As we get towards the middle of next week, it will be turning warmer & more summerlike with temperatures getting into the 80s for most of us.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping an eye on that stormy weather late Friday, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute on the latest developments with that system. -Gary

